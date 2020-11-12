1/1
Charley Jansma
1934 - 2020
Charley Jansma

Waupun - Charley Jansma, 86, of Waupun, passed away peacefully on November 11th, of 2020 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Charley was born August 11, 1934 in the Netherlands, the son of Cornelius and Jessie Wierenga Jansma. In 1947 the family immigrated to the United States. On December 11, 1953 he married Catherine Homan at Alto Christian Reformed Church. Following their marriage the couple resided in the Waupun area where Charley owned and operated West Main Lumber in Waupun for 27 years. While residing in Waupun, Charley was an active member of First Reformed Church where he served on many administrative boards and committees. In 1993 they moved to Princeton and were members of Calvary Lutheran Church. In 2015 they moved back to Waupun.

Charley is survived by his wife of 66 years, Catherine Jansma of Waupun; 6 children: Rosalie (Jerald) Riel of Waupun, Diane (David) Riel of Ripon, Sharon (Richard) Oosterhouse of Markesan, Thomas (Patty) Jansma of Alma, Sue (Ronald) Reichhoff of Waupun, and Fay (Michael) Ploeger of Edgerton; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; four brothers: Louis (Gladys) Jansma of Waupun, Garret (Marcia) Jansma of Waupun, Norman (Shirley) Jansma of Waupun, and Wilbert (Carol) Jansma of Brandon; along with several nieces and nephews.

Charley was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother.

Private family services will be held.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
