Charlotte Bronkhorst
Waupun - Charlotte Bronkhorst, 81, of Waupun, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.
Charlotte was born August 22, 1938 in Waupun, the daughter of Alvin and Gladys (Schouten) VanBeek. Charlotte was a graduate of Waupun High School. On September 3, 1959 she was united in marriage to Clayton Bronkhorst at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Char was employed by National Bank of Waupun during her post-high school and early marriage years and as the church secretary at Emmanuel Reformed Church for over 40 years. She volunteered at the Marsh Haven Nature Center and Waupun Animal Shelter, and was a member of the Waupun Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She loved her family and was involved and enjoyed going to her children's and grandkid's sporting activities. Charlotte enjoyed the outdoors, and loved birds, animals, and her special dog, Buddy. Char, Clayton, and their family enjoyed camping, boating, and motorcycle trips.
Charlotte is survived by three sons: Curt (Susan) Bronkhorst of Verona, Craig (Julie) Bronkhorst of rural Brandon, and Chad (Erika) Bronkhorst of Green Bay; nine grandchildren: Lorenza Bronkhorst, Stephanie (John) Friberg, Annika Bronkhorst, Carly, Claiborn, and Caden Bronkhorst, Katie (Collin) Marshall, and Morgan and Andrew Bronkhorst; and two great-grandchildren: Eva and Declan.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton on March 3, 2008.
Funeral services for Charlotte Bronkhorst will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Gwen Loomans officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020