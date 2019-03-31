Charlotte L. Burroughs



Holbrook, AZ - Charlotte passed away March 5, 2019 in Holbrook, Arizona. She was born on December 10, 1924 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to William and Hazel Clausen. Charlotte graduated from North Fond du Lac High School and attended Caroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin. She married the love of her life Robert Joseph Burroughs on January 10, 1948, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.



Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob), as well as her parents William and Hazel Clausen; brother, Jack Clausen, brothers-in-law, Ernie Averbeck, Jim Schiesl, Dave Jones, Marty Seelos and Don Robbins; sisters-in-law, Dolores Seelos McCleve, Betty Robbin and additional relatives, Jack and Mary Burroughs, Judy Burroughs Olson, Janet Burroughs Arbour and great grandsons, Rio and Samuel Moyle (sons of Mindy and Robert Moyle) and a Baby Boy Zacherl (son of Paul and Lisa Zacherl). Charlotte treasured her many friends especially Mary Love, her very dear friend for many years.



Charlotte always had a beautiful smile for everyone. She was a devoted member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Tucson, she was a member of United Methodist Women, Lydia's Circle. She chaired the committee to bring the church into compliance with the ADA. She always supported and advocated for others less fortunate. She loved traveling, reading, playing cards, games especially Scrabble, the arts, including opera. People loved her cooking and baking of cookies. Few days would go by that she wasn't cooking for someone or for some event. She loved learning and adventure, and was a devoted and longtime fan of the Chicago Cubs. Because of her passion for learning and discovery, Charlotte has donated her body for research at the University of Arizona.



Charlotte loved her family and friends. She is survived by: her six children, Michael R. Burroughs (Alice), Patrick W. Burroughs (Lola), Bonnie L. Burroughs Bachhuber (Phil), all of Fond du Lac Wisconsin, Brenda Joy Burroughs (partner Ed) Holbrook of Arizona, Chris E. Burroughs of Redman Washington, Mark W. Burroughs (fiancé Patricia) Tucson; grandchildren, Tiffany Ertel, Jessica Schmitt, Robert Burroughs, John Zacherl, Paul Zacherl, Mindy Moyle, Jason Burroughs, Sarah Burroughs, Michael Burroughs and Chris Burroughs. She is also survived by her sisters that she loved so very much, Evelyn (Ummie) Averbeck, Gert Schiesl and Joyce Jones; sister-in-law, Thelma Robbins, many nieces and nephews and her very dear friends, Betty Ott and Andrea Wondra.



WISCONSIN - Celebration of Charlotte's life will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 315 East Jefferson Street, Waupun, Wisconsin 53963. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary