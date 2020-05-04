|
Charlotte M. Wagner
Fond du Lac - Charlotte M. Wagner, 93, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 21, 1926 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of John and Bertha Dachefske Hoffman. On December 20, 1952 she married Robert Wagner and he preceded her in death on December 25, 1989. Charlotte worked at Rueping Leather for nine years and babysat children for many years. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her two daughters, Crystal (Larry) Collien of Fond du Lac and Laurie (Tim) Freismuth of Green Lake; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Jennifer, Tony, Scott, and Amy; seven great grandchildren; one brother, David Hoffman of Markesan; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters; and five brothers.
Private graveside services will be held in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 4 to May 6, 2020