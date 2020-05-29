Cheryl A. (Sleeman) Feest
Fond du Lac - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cheryl A. (Sleeman) Feest, a loving and devoted mother. Cheryl died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 56.
Through her marriage to Danny Gerarden, she was blessed with her only child, a beautiful daughter she named Sydney Johanna. Cheryl was a dedicated and loving mother who embraced and treasured every moment she had with Sydney. She had a vivacious personality and was known to make everyone around her laugh with her quick wit and knack for storytelling.
Cheryl lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker and was especially proud of the master's degree she earned from Marian University. She spent many years working as an X-ray and CT Technologist, and was most recently employed as a Correctional Officer. Cheryl loved to volunteer at her daughter's school, Fond du Lac Christian School. She was also previously a proud member of the Fond du Lac Lioness Club. Cheryl loved to crochet and made beautiful stained-glass art. She had a passion for horses and a sincere love for animals.
Cheryl absolutely loved her family and was the keeper of the family memories. She will be sincerely missed and is survived by her daughter, Sydney Johanna Feest; her father, Raymond (Peg) "Buck" Sleeman; three brothers, Arin Lee Hansen, Tim Shields, and Mark Sleeman; two step-sisters, Bobbie (Mike) Zant and Robin Davis; three nephews, Kyler, Tarrin, and Joseph; and close friends, Jim and Deb Wamser and Dale and Lisa Roeseler. And finally, by her favorite four-legged friends, Leo and Eevee. She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Diane G. Hansen in August of 2015.
They loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, and charm as well as her undying love, and care for them all.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to Sydney Johanna Feest and sent to Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Fond du Lac - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cheryl A. (Sleeman) Feest, a loving and devoted mother. Cheryl died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 56.
Through her marriage to Danny Gerarden, she was blessed with her only child, a beautiful daughter she named Sydney Johanna. Cheryl was a dedicated and loving mother who embraced and treasured every moment she had with Sydney. She had a vivacious personality and was known to make everyone around her laugh with her quick wit and knack for storytelling.
Cheryl lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker and was especially proud of the master's degree she earned from Marian University. She spent many years working as an X-ray and CT Technologist, and was most recently employed as a Correctional Officer. Cheryl loved to volunteer at her daughter's school, Fond du Lac Christian School. She was also previously a proud member of the Fond du Lac Lioness Club. Cheryl loved to crochet and made beautiful stained-glass art. She had a passion for horses and a sincere love for animals.
Cheryl absolutely loved her family and was the keeper of the family memories. She will be sincerely missed and is survived by her daughter, Sydney Johanna Feest; her father, Raymond (Peg) "Buck" Sleeman; three brothers, Arin Lee Hansen, Tim Shields, and Mark Sleeman; two step-sisters, Bobbie (Mike) Zant and Robin Davis; three nephews, Kyler, Tarrin, and Joseph; and close friends, Jim and Deb Wamser and Dale and Lisa Roeseler. And finally, by her favorite four-legged friends, Leo and Eevee. She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Diane G. Hansen in August of 2015.
They loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, and charm as well as her undying love, and care for them all.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to Sydney Johanna Feest and sent to Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 29 to May 31, 2020.