Cheryl G. Hamilton
Fond du Lac - Cheryl G. Hamilton, 72, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Liberty House, in Fond du Lac.
She was born on July 25, 1947, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Donald and Frances Barton Hamilton. She was a graduate of Goodrich High School, Class of 1965. In 1987 she graduated from Pacific Coast College, as a LPN. Cheryl was a Senior Service Coordinator for ASSIST service for seniors. In early 2000, she became a Unity Church Minister. Her travels took her to many places including England, Scotland, Nova Scotia and many areas in the United States. Cheryl loved painting, photography, poetry, music and art and was a very creative person.
Cheryl loved her family and friends and always had concern for people in need, such as the homeless, and she had a love for animals. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every moment of the day. She was always smiling and making people happy and was forgiving no matter what the situation was. We will miss her dearly and she'll forever be in our hearts.
She is survived by her mother, Frances and her brother Terry Hamilton of Fond du Lac and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Donald, her brother Gary Hamilton, her maternal grandparents Frank and Cecelia Barton and her paternal grandparents.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Church of Our Saviour, 363 South Main Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Church of Our Saviour, with Rev. Ezgi Perkins officiating. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Church of Our Saviour or Heartland Hospice. Special thanks to staff and caregivers at Liberty House and Heartland Hospice.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019