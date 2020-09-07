Cheryl Jean (Whitford) Howard
Campbellsport - Cheryl J. Howard, 62, of Campbellsport, Wisconsin went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept 6, 2020, surrounded by her adoring family. Born June 16, 1958 in Angola, Indiana the daughter of Edward and Shirley Whitford. She was employed by McDonalds Corporation; Schaumberg, Illinois as Change Management facilitator and Service Express coordinator, mainly coordinating software upgrades and help desk correspondence.
She married the love of her life, Clifford Howard, on February 19, 2000 in Schaumberg, Illinois. Married for 20 years she made a wonderful home for her husband, entertaining her many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. She welcomed several missionaries, students, and friends into her home and always did it with a smile and kind words. Her love of animals made her transition to the Howard farm easy. Her favorite responsibility was to feed the calves and move them throughout the farm. Unbelievably they would respond to her voice and the sound of the ATV as she regularly rode through the fields. She loved to travel with her husband; together they had many memorable adventures.
Cheryl was a double transplant recipient having complications from childhood diabetes. Those who were privileged to know Cheryl knew that she was one of a kind. Throughout her life she had multiple surgeries, hospitalizations, and set-backs that required her team of many doctors to become an integral part of her life. Although she had to overcome many struggles, she was so much more than her illness. Her life was dedicated to serving God through helping others. She was always positive, upbeat and focused on bringing others to Christ.
She donated her time to helping others with diabetes and cancer through her participation in multiple charity fund raisers. She was a member of the Campbellsport Alliance Church, N 1876 Hwy V Campbellsport, Wisconsin 53010. She was active in her church serving in multiple capacities. She was a volunteer who loved working as a spiritual counselor in the county jail and state prison.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Cliff Howard; her father, Edward (Dolores) Whitford; siblings, Stephen (Chris) Whitford, Terri (Mark) Telloyan, Tom (Linda) Whitford, Pam (Carl) DiMario, Tim (Cathy) Whitford, Rachel (Darrell) Haskett; sisters-in-law; Eileen (Larry) Appleyard, Bonnie (Bob) Whittingham and her many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her mother; Shirley M. Whitford, her father and mother-in-law; William and Marion Howard, and her brother-in-law; Carl Howard.
Services with be Friday, September 11th at 1:00 pm at the Campbellsport Alliance Church, N1876 County Road V. Rev. Doug Birr will officiate and burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Campbellsport.
Family and friends may call at the church from 11:00 am until time of services on Friday, September 11th.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online condolences and guestbook at www.twohig funerals.com
.