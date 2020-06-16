Cheryl L. Schrader
Adams, formerly of Ripon - Cheryl L. Schrader, age 71, of Adams, WI, formerly of Ripon, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home.
Cheryl was born September 9, 1948, in Ripon, WI, to Gordon and Wilma (Tavs) Zimdars. She graduated from Ripon High School and earned her master's degree in Library Science from UW Oshkosh. Cheryl met her husband of 31 years, Robert L. Schrader just as he got his orders from the United States Air Force to ship out to England in 1985. They had gone on a blind date and then corresponded by writing back and forth to each other. Cheryl went to visit him and when she came back they were engaged. After serving two years in England, Bob decided he wanted to retire and come home to marry Cheryl. They were married soon after on December 26, 1987.
Cheryl worked in Peshtigo teaching English for a year before taking a position with Adams-Friendship School District where she was a Librarian for over 30 years. She loved pickles, olives, and canning her own. Cheryl especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her dog, Candy and going to watch the trains go by. She was a Sunday School teacher at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ripon and was a member of the International Crane Foundation.
Survivors include her husband, Robert; son, Bill (Margaret); daughter, Tamra (Paul); grandchildren, James (Brittney), Jasmine, Harley, Steven, Sophia, and Dalton; brother, Dean (Gloria) and sister-in-law, Patti. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Wilma Zimdars; sister, Rosemary and brother, Rodney.
An outdoor visitation was held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 1 - 3:00 pm at Roseberry's Funeral Home in Friendship, WI.
Visitation for Cheryl will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 12 - 2:00 pm at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral Service for Cheryl will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ripon with Reverend Harsha K. Kotian will officiate. Interment will follow to Brandon Cemetery in the Village of Brandon.
