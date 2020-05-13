|
Chia Yang
Fond du Lac - Chia X Yang, 60, of Fond du Lac passed away at St. Agnes Hospital on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1960 in Laos, the daughter of Xia Doua Xiong and Mai Soua Chang. Chia is survived by four sons, seven daughters, 25 grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Blong Yang, and one daughter. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private service will take place with burial at Rienzi Cemetery. Online guestbook and condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 13 to May 17, 2020