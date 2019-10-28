|
Christine A. Popp
Fond du Lac - Christine A. Popp, 56, of Fond du Lac, went to our Heavenly Father on Friday, October 25, 2019 with her family by her side, at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee, due to complications of a heart transplant. She was born October 10, 1963 in West Bend, the daughter of David and Mary Ann Monday Cross. Christine graduated from St. Mary Springs High School in 1982 and she received a bachelor's degree from Concordia University. Christine served in the U. S. Air Force from 1987 - 1992 and also served 20 years in the Reserves. On August 14, 1998, she married her soulmate, Callen H. Popp, in Fond du Lac. Christine worked for Quad Graphics until her retirement.
Chris had a unique love for life. She was a firm believer in our Lord and Savior, and believed until her last breath that she was set on the path He would take her on. Wherever that path led her, she was happy with. As a breast cancer survivor, she was a strong advocate and wanted to give back by participating in Relays for Life and Walking Strides events. She was involved in many organizations as she had a true passion for making others happy. She always put others before herself. She was a member of Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, a volunteer for Loaves and Fishes, Stone Soup, Fond du Lac Humane Society, Hospice Home of Hope, Salvation Army, and Honor Flight. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church where she was very active in youth ministry. She was an avid animal lover, (her 4 rescued mini pin dogs were an extreme joy in life) and she enjoyed every minute she could spend with her husband Cal, while camping, hiking, biking, waterfalls, exploring the UP, races at Slinger Speedway, and she also loved to play (and win) at board and card games. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nephew, Troy, attending all of the St. Mary's Springs football games and she absolutely loved the time spent with her grandchildren. Christine's one wish was to donate her organs and she was able to save other's lives. Chris was one of the most faith-driven, compassionate, kind-hearted people you would ever want to meet. She will be extremely missed, not only by her family, but also by her many, many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Cal; her mother, Mary Ann (Kenny Rayeske) Monday, of Las Vegas, NV; step children, Jeremy Popp of Lomira and Jenna (Jason) Scherer of Caledonia; four grandchildren, Landon Popp, Isobel, Lucas, and Colin Scherer. She is further survived by her five siblings, Cindy (Gary) Lieffring, Brian Cross, David Cross, Lisa (Tim) Holz, and Todd (Ann) Cross; nieces and nephews, Troy O'Brien, Morgan (Tim) Wilhelm, Nicole (Bobby) Hall, Ashley (Ryan Kindler) Holz, and Wyatt, Owen, and Kalista Ziemer; her mother-in-law, Betty Popp of Germantown; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kathy Manna, Patrick (Joan) Popp, Mike (Jayne) Popp, Connie (Jim) Neuberg, Kim (Dennis) Vinohradsky, and Jeff Popp; other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her father, David Cross; father-in-law, Robert Popp; and stepson, Justin Popp. We know she is now also in heaven with her 4 fur babies: Luca, Buddy, Missy, and Hero.
The visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home with military honors following the service. Cremation will follow the traditional services.
The family would like to thank St. Luke's Medical Center and the many extremely caring doctors and nurses in the heart and neuro ICU. We will be eternally grateful for the care and compassion shown to her and her family.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019