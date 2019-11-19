|
|
Christine Wilken
Juneau - Christine Ione Wilken (nee Budreau), 67, of Juneau went to be with God on November 16, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac after a short battle with cancer. She was born on April 28, 1952 the daughter of Jack D. and Gloria J. (nee Radue) Budreau. Christine worked for over 29 years as a CNA doing homecare. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing and spending time in Northwoods of Wisconsin. She was very artistic doing crafts and painting and she had a great love of all animals, but most important to her was her family and the memories they made together.
Survivors include her daughter Stephanie (Arik) Kohman of Beaver Dam, grandson Marshall Kohmn granddaughter Brittany (Alexander)Sloush of Virginia, great grandsons Isaac and Theo, Sister Kay Budreau of North Fond du Lac, Brothers Michael Budreau of Rhinelander, Brian Budreau of Fond du Lac and Jeff Budreau of Oshkosh, 8 nieces and nephews,Trisha (Jeff) Steffen of Medford, Jamie (Brooke) Bowen of Fond du La, Trina (Dan) Lehner of Beaver Dam, Jenny Bowen & (Colton Kennedy) of Franksville, Megan (Patrick) Olson of Medford, Josh Christian / Budreau of Milwaukee, Brandon Budreau of Fond du lac and Lucas Budreau of Appleton, and 14 great nieces and nephews. Christy's best friend Janice Wachs of 43 yrs from Milwaukee held a special place in her heart.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. A special Thank You to Hospice Home of Hope. Your compassion for our sister was greatly appreciated.
A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, December 1st from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm at Lakeside Grill 71 Promen Drive in Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac WI 54935 with a buffet luncheon and refreshments served.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019