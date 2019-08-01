|
|
Christopher P. "Chris" McGee
Fond du Lac - Christopher P. "Chris" McGee, 65, of West Bend, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family and friends at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee after his fight with Endocarditis. He was born in Plainfield, New Jersey on Wednesday, December 23, 1953 to Phillip and Dorothy "Dot" (Prinz) McGee. On Saturday, December 23, 2000, Chris married Marsha Dincolo in South Bend, Ind. She preceded him in death on Friday, January 24, 2014.
Chris loved German Shepherd dogs, especially his current fur baby, Ella. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and fast cars. Chris was mechanically gifted and was known for his ability to fix just about anything. He was a pipeline supervisor for West Shore Pipeline Company. Following retirement, Chris started his own company, Custom Cutting and Fabricating.
Survivors include his brother, Cameron (Rachel) McGee of Fond du Lac; his sister, Kim (Mike) Haugen of Antigo; four brothers-in-law, Sandford (Faith) Dincolo, Thomas (Rebeca) Dincolo, Michael (Leann) Dincolo and David (Lisa) Dincolo; nieces, nephews and many friends; and his fur baby, Ella. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha; his parents, Phillip and Dot; and his wife's parents, James and Barbara Dincolo.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 6:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions in Chris' name can be made to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's office K9 program.
A special thanks to Al Borchardt and the rest of the neighborhood clan.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019