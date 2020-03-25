|
|
Chuck Bublitz
Lomira - Chuck Bublitz was called to his heavenly home to be with Jesus in glory on Monday, March 23rd.
Chuck was born on April 4th, 1957, in West Bend to Elroy and Carol (nee Jackson) Bublitz. He was Baptized April 21st, 1957. He was united in marriage to Kitty Schneider on October 21st, 1978 at Peace Lutheran in Hartford, WI.
Those Chuck leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Kitty; three children, Kevin (Jessica) Bublitz of Lomira, Eric (Laura) Bublitz of Lomira, and Marla (Derrick) Denis of Glendale; seven grandchildren, Jackson, Greta, Will, Creighton, Layla, Stella and Ellie; a sister, Gail (Kenn) Kurtz; three brothers, Richard (Audrey) Bublitz, James (Peggy) Bublitz, and Joseph (Dawn) Bublitz; other relatives and friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his father Elroy Bublitz, mother, Carol Bublitz and brother, Paul.
We remember Chuck in the many ways he showed his love for the Lord. He was a devoted husband, loving father, adoring grandpa, dear brother and treasured friend. Working in the family restaurant, he touched so many lives with his cheerful smile and giving attitude. In church he was the loudest singer and faithful servant to others in Christ. His favorite things to do were working, playing, telling stories, motorcycling, snowmobiling and spending time Up North goofing off with his family and friends. He was always energetic, cracking jokes and quick with a smile. His love for Jesus was apparent every day. We are grateful to have had a great example of a Christian husband, father and grampa and we patiently wait to be reunited with him in heaven.
Because of current restrictions, a private service will be held for Chuck's family at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lomira.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020