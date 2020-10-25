Claire Louise Braun
Green Lake - Claire Louise Braun, age 77, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Markesan Resident Home.
Claire was born June 20, 1943, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Robert J. and Elizabeth L. (Carroll) Parins. She grew up in Green Bay and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1961. Claire attended St. Norbert College where she met her future husband, James Braun. They were married at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Green Bay on May 9, 1964. Claire along with her husband owned Braun's Family Restaurant in Ripon from 1975 to 1996. Over the years, Claire was an organist for St. Patrick's Church (St. Catherine of Siena) in Ripon, in the winter at St. Patrick's in Mt. Dora, Florida and also assisted at St. John's in Princeton for years.
Claire loved her flowers and tending to her garden. "I couldn't wait for the bulbs to come up in the spring and watching the perennials reappear made my day. Each day was a new day in my garden". Working in the green house at Ripon Ace Hardware from 1998 to 2006, allowed her to indulge in this passion.
Green Lake was also a special place to her. "I spent many wonderful days watching our girls learn to water ski. We also had many fun days just playing in the water and when the grandkids came, we got to do it all over again".
Claire is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim Braun of Green Lake, WI; four daughters, Christine (Michael) Matysik of Sheboygan, WI, Victoria (Bruce) Brunner of Kohler, WI, Alison (fiancé, Tim Zimmerman) Czarnecki of Appleton, WI and Antoinette (Sarmad) Ashfaq of Aliquippa, PA; grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha (Ryan), Kendall (Harrison), Tyler, Maxwell, Camden, Emaan, Jackson, Noor, Aubrey, Hamza and Hasan; three sisters, Andree (John) Chamberlin, Teresa (Robert) Eckberg and LuAnn (Mark) Weinheimer; brother, Richard (Kris) Parins; mother-in-law, Anne Braun; sister-in-law, Judy (Tom) Dudzinski and many nieces and nephews. Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Parins; father-in-law, Alfred Braun; infant daughter, Mary Catherine and granddaughter, Brianna Brunner.
Visitation for Claire will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, from 9 - 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1211 W. Main St., Princeton, WI 54968.
Memorial Mass for Claire will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Dale Grubba and Father William Whalen officiating. For your safety and the safety of the family and church, we ask that masks be worn and please comply with social distancing. You may view a livestream of Claire's memorial mass at 11:00 am at www.butzinmarchant.com
. If you are unable to view the livestream, the complete video will be posted here after the service has concluded. Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Ripon at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Green Lake Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 86, Green Lake, WI 54941 or MACC Fund at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, 10000 W. Innovation Dr., Suite 135, Milwaukee, WI 53226.
