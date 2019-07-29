Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Buss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Buss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Buss Obituary
Clarence Buss

King - Clarence Buss, 82, of King, WI, passed away Sunday, July 28th, at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Ainsworth Hall.

Clarence was born in Freedom Wisconsin on December 22, 1936, a son of the late Irene (Rosenthal) and Edwin Buss. He married Rozella Wildenberg on November 4, 1959 in Appleton, Wisconsin. She survives.

Clarence served in the U.S. Army. He had been a machinist for the Soo Line, Wisconsin Central, and Canadian National Railroads. Clarence enjoyed fishing, hunting with the family and gardening. He also enjoyed woodworking, especially making things for family and friends

He is survived by: Sons: Bob (Pamela) Buss, Waupaca and David (Barbara) Buss, Van Dyne; Sister: Elaine (Norman) Schabo, Mackville; Brothers: Ralph (Ann) Buss, Winneconne and Roy Buss, Menasha.

Grandchildren: Craig Buss, Benjamin (Andrea) Buss and Amber (Ryan) Pheifer. Great Grandchildren: Noah and Greta Buss, Mason, A.J. and Raegann Pheifer.

Funeral Services will be held 11: 00 AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Main Chapel at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30-11:00 AM at the Chapel. Interment will be in Central WI. Veterans Memorial Cemetery Town of Farmington, Wisconsin.

Register Book and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.voiefuneralhome.com

Voie Funeral Home of Iola assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 29 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.