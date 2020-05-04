|
|
Clarice Isabelle (Thurk) Hoffman
Clarice Isabelle (Thurk) Hoffman, 93, formerly of Mayville/LeRoy, has been reunited with her husband James on Friday, May 1, 2020, while living at Marvin's Manor in Horicon since December of 2019.
Clarice was born on December 4, 1926 to Clarence and Rosa (Oeschner) Thurk at their country home in rural LeRoy, WI. On June 6, 1953, she married the love of her life, James Robert Hoffman of Mayville, WI at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Their attendants were the late Jerome and Margaret Hoffman.
Clarice is survived by her children: Joe of Shawano, Diane (Brian) Sindahl of Mountain, and Janet (Steve) Luebke of Mayville; her grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeff) Ewing of Fall River, Jessica (Russell) Wolf of Breed, Lauren Hoffman of Green Bay, Claire Luebke (Bradley Kulibert) of Fox Lake, and Nicholas Luebke of Mayville; her great grandchildren: Austin Fidler, Colton Johann, Ted Hatfield, Nathan Butler and Lilly Wolf. Clarice is further survived by her brother and sister-in-law John and Sylvia Thurk of La Crosse, sister and brother-in-law Katherine and Peter Quinn of LeRoy, sisters-in-law Beth Thurk of Arkdale and Nellie Thurk of LeRoy.
Clarice was preceded in death by her husband James in 2011, her daughter-in-law Suzanne Hoffman and great grandson Braeden Johann, her brothers George Thurk and Charles (Ida) Thurk and her sister Rosemary (Edward) Sukowatey.
Clarice had worked at regal ware for several years. She loved making fudge with Jim along with making many quilts and countless afghans, as well as, growing beautiful flower gardens.
Clarice will be laid to rest with private family services at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac on Friday, May 8, 2020 with Rev. Sara Gillespie officiting. There will be a public Celebration of Life at a later date.
If desired, memorial donations for Clarice may be directed to her family.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 4 to May 6, 2020