Clifford C. "Sonny" Johnson, Jr.
Fond du Lac - Clifford C. "Sonny" Johnson, Jr., 79, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center in Fond du Lac. He was born in Kenosha on Monday, January 27, 1941 to Clifford and Marie (neé Kretlow) Johnson, Sr. On Friday, July 24, 1970, Sonny married Joan Stich in Fond du Lac.
In 1970, Sonny and Joan founded Johnson's Auto Body of Fond du Lac. Fifty years later the business is still owned and operated by the Johnson family. Sonny enjoyed fishing and golf. He loved to cook including every Sunday morning after church for his family. Sonny was well known for playing in the Thursday night moderate softball league as well as the team for his church, Faith Lutheran. In addition, his company sponsored a Friday night league team.
Survivors include his wife, Joan; four children, Tina (Al) Loehr, Sonny (Liz) Johnson, Steven (Bonnie) Johnson and Tammy Johnson; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Larry (Bernice) Johnson, Randy Johnson and Blair Johnson; and two sisters, Judy (Daniel) Everett and Sandra (Norman) Krause. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Megan Loehr.
Visitation will take place from 930 AM - 1230 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Rd. in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will begin at 1230 PM with Pastor Mike Weigand officiating. A private burial in St. Charles Cemetery will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020