Cody Gene Engebregtsen
1995 - 2020
Cody Gene Engebregtsen

Van Dyne - Early on Sunday morning, May 31, 2020 we lost our son, brother, uncle, godfather, and much loved nephew, Cody, in a tragic accident. Cody was born on March 12, 1995 to Dan and Sandy Engebregtsen of Van Dyne. To say we are heartbroken would be an understatement; our hearts are shattered.

Cody graduated from Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac in 2013. He served in the U.S. Army 8th Squadron 1St Calvary, for three years. Cody was currently studying Accounting at U.W. Oshkosh (two years) and also worked at Mercury Marine for two years.

He was too young and he is gone too soon. Cody was such a bright young man and we don't know what we will do without him. We'll miss his kind, easy going ways, reminding us to take life as it comes. We will miss his care free laughter and good natured jokes.

Waiting in Heaven to wrap their loving arms around him are his maternal grandparents, Hilbert and Evalena Wachholz; paternal grandparents, Chris and Eileen Engebregtsen; infant uncle, Paul; uncle, Al Lueck; and cousin, John Wachholz.

Cody is survived by his parents; his brother, Matt (Jamie) Engebregtsen; his niece and goddaughter, Stella; his dad's six brothers and five sisters; his mom's two brothers and two sisters; and many cousins on both sides.

The family will greet family and friends, Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM in Lakeside Park, Oven Island West. Military honors and funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.








Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Lakeside Park, Oven Island West
JUN
6
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
