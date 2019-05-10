|
Cole Matthew Strassman
Fond du Lac - Cole Matthew Strassman, age 24 years, of Fond du Lac passed away on May 7, 2019.
Cole was born on June 4, 1994 in Fond du Lac to Randy Strassman and Ann-Marie Scheerer (Spicuzza).
In 2012, Cole graduated from Lomira High School surrounded by his many supporters. He was a welder by trade. Cole enjoyed skateboarding, anything to do with cars, guitar playing and listening to death metal music. He loved his "kitty babies," Charlie and Galaxy. Cole was a charmer!
Those Cole leaves behind to cherish his memory include his parents, Randy and Ann-Marie; step-mother, Robin Acosta; step-father, Peter Scheerer; six siblings, Ashly (Andrew) Feustel, Caitlyn Strassman, Aaliyah Kaelin, Joshua (Krystal) Klebs, Nicole Schodeberg and Damien Hose; two step-sisters, Shannon Spence and Candace Acosta; Loves of his Life, Amanda and Zoey; and two nieces, Cyrena and Isabella. He is further survived by paternal grandparents, Neil and Claudia Strassman; maternal grandparents, Willilam and Michelle Large; Peter's parents, Bruce and Bonnie Scheerer, as well as uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends.
Cole was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Cyrena and Alvin Strassman, Pat and Tilly Jaeger, Leon and Cleo Balthazor, and Janet Radank; and grandfather, Robert Spicuzza.
Memorial Service for Cole will be held at 7 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home (350 Main Street - Lomira, WI 53048) with Pastor Rom Pegram officiating.
Cole's family will greet relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 pm until the time of service.
Memorials can be sent to Cole's GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-cole-strassman?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_m
Cole was known as a giving person and even in death, his giving continues as his donation of tissues and organs will touch the lives of many people.
