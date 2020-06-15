Cole Murphy
Eden - Cole Michael Murphy, 37, of the Town of Eden passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home with his family gathered around him after as courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Fond du Lac on August 28, 1982, the son of Joseph and Nancy (nee Huebschman) Murphy. Cole was a 2001 graduate of Campbellsport High School and a 2006 graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison. He worked at the Horicon Bank in Fond du Lac and farmed on the family farm in the Town of Eden. His specialty was raspberry farming in high tunnel greenhouses and selling at the Fond du Lac and Elkhart Lake Farmers Markets. Cole played youth baseball for Eden and was a crafty lefthanded pitcher and was active in 4H and FFA. He was a huge sports fan enjoying the Badgers, Brewers, Packers and Bucks. Cole was also known around home as an excellent cookie decorator.
Those left behind to cherish Cole's memory include his parents Joe and Nancy, sisters Erin (John Rohlfs) Murphy and Kerry (Brian Luecking) Murphy, Godparents Tim Murphy and Cathy Drew, aunts and uncle Carol Murphy, Connie Huebschman and Mary and Karl Krueger, other relatives and many friends.
Cole was preceded in death by his grandparents Leo and Agnes Murphy and Arlin and Ethel Huebschman and uncles and aunts Jim Murphy, Kathleen Murphy, Tony and Sue Schneider, Elroy Huebschman, and David and Rita Huebschman.
Private family services have been held.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Tom Fabricius, Dr. Joel Lundberg and the nurses and staff of Agnesian Hospice especially Emily O. and JoAnn.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family
