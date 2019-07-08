Conrad "Connie" L. Fritz



Fond du Lac - Conrad "Connie" L. Fritz, 85, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope after suffering from a short illness. He was born on March 6, 1934 to the late Anthony and Rose (Hennen) Fritz in Mt. Calvary.



Connie was united in marriage to Eleanora M. Guyette on October 5, 1957 at St. Joseph's Catholic Parish in Fond du Lac.



Connie attended grade school in Mt. Calvary and then at St. Joe's in Fond du Lac. He graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1952. He began work at Zinke Wholesale Grocery in the Birite division in the summer of 1951. He started fulltime work in June of 1952 and worked there for 22 years, the last 12 years as the manager. In 1973, Connie and Ellie purchased the Birite Company. The business was sold in 1996. He fully retired in 2005.



Connie was a founding member of the Blue Line Hockey Club and was a past president of the organization. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Fond du Lac. He was a member of St. Joseph's Parish and currently Holy Family Catholic Community. Connie was always engaged in various sporting events. He traveled for 35 years to the Indy 500 races every Memorial weekend. He held season tickets for the Green Bay Packers and loved to watch the Milwaukee Brewers. Connie and Ellie always kept their home open for company. He knew how to throw a party. They loved to share their love and laughter with everyone.



Connie is survived by his wife, Ellie; twins, Jerry (Sue) Fritz and Terri Fritz; two grandchildren, Matt (Liz Hidde) Fritz and Katie (Ian) Jennings; two great grandchildren, Jack and Henry Jennings; siblings, Joseph (Barbara) Fritz and Elizabeth (Ron) DeRosa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary (Robert Van Pelt) Grey; in laws, Clarence and Alice (O'Laughlin) Guyette and brother-in-law, James (Anita) Guyette.



Visitation: Connie's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac.



Service: A Gathering and Prayer service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of the Risen Christ, Calvary Mausoleum, 686 Fond du Lac Avenue, Fond du Lac. Cremation has taken place.



Memorials may be directed to the family.



The family would like to send their gratitude and thanks to the staff at St. Agnes Hospital, Harbor Haven Health and Rehab and to the Hospice Home of Hope for all their care to Connie.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 8 to July 10, 2019