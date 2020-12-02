1/1
Constance R. Palkovich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance R. Palkovich

Fond du Lac - Connie Palkovich, 81, of Fond du Lac, went home to be with our Lord Friday, November 20, 2020, at Grancare Nursing Home. She was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, on December 17, 1938. On April 17, 1959, she married David Adam Palkovich at Immanuel Trinity Church in Fond du Lac.

Mom was such a wonderful, supportive, patient, and understanding woman. She had a very close relationship with all her children. She was always there for us children when we were sick, down, or in trouble. She had unconditional love for all whom she held dear. She loved to kid around, and she had a lovely laugh. Our mom will forever live in our hearts and thoughts. We shall miss her deeply.

Connie also drove school bus for 40-plus years which covered many generations and was loved by all of her kids on the bus. Many of her children that rode bus would bring her gifts at Christmas time. She enjoyed playing cards, vacationing at Evergreen Campgrounds and Pearl Lake in Wisconsin, and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Vivian Pflum and her step-brother, Melford Haensgen.

She is survived by her husband, David; her brother, Dennis (Julie) Pflum; sons, Shane Palkovich, Brian (Mary) Palkovich; daughter, Dawn Palkovich; four grandchildren, Brittany and Benjamin, Nicholas and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Everette and Paxton.

A celebration of life will be held in Fond du Lac early 2021 at a location to be determined.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved