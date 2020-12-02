Constance R. Palkovich
Fond du Lac - Connie Palkovich, 81, of Fond du Lac, went home to be with our Lord Friday, November 20, 2020, at Grancare Nursing Home. She was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, on December 17, 1938. On April 17, 1959, she married David Adam Palkovich at Immanuel Trinity Church in Fond du Lac.
Mom was such a wonderful, supportive, patient, and understanding woman. She had a very close relationship with all her children. She was always there for us children when we were sick, down, or in trouble. She had unconditional love for all whom she held dear. She loved to kid around, and she had a lovely laugh. Our mom will forever live in our hearts and thoughts. We shall miss her deeply.
Connie also drove school bus for 40-plus years which covered many generations and was loved by all of her kids on the bus. Many of her children that rode bus would bring her gifts at Christmas time. She enjoyed playing cards, vacationing at Evergreen Campgrounds and Pearl Lake in Wisconsin, and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Vivian Pflum and her step-brother, Melford Haensgen.
She is survived by her husband, David; her brother, Dennis (Julie) Pflum; sons, Shane Palkovich, Brian (Mary) Palkovich; daughter, Dawn Palkovich; four grandchildren, Brittany and Benjamin, Nicholas and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Everette and Paxton.
A celebration of life will be held in Fond du Lac early 2021 at a location to be determined.
