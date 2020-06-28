Constance Winifred Bitters
Ripon - Constance Winifred Bitters, age 96, of Ripon, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Prairie Place.
Connie was born on June 4, 1924 in Detroit, MI, the fourth and last child of Dalton Young and Winifred (Spencer) Denison. She remembered her childhood family as very happy while living through difficult times during the great depression. Connie graduated from Marysville High School in 1942. She was the salutatorian of her class of thirty-seven students. She followed her brothers and sister to Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, MI, where she graduated in 1946 with a teaching degree in business education. She was able to earn more money as a secretary than as a teacher and so she began her long career as a highly skilled and valuable secretary for employers such as the Milwaukee Cheese Company, the UW Madison Chancellor's office, and a law/real estate business with her husband.
She met her future husband while they both worked summer jobs on the Chesapeake and Ohio car ferries, traveling on Lake Michigan between Milwaukee, WI and Ludington, MI. Connie married Eugene A. Bitters on January 30, 1949 in Marysville, MI. They lived in Madison while Eugene completed his law degree at the University of Wisconsin. They moved to Ripon, WI in 1953, and partnered in a law/real estate business and in raising their four children.
Connie was known as a very kind person, always offering a helping hand, and everyone loved her great sense of humor. As a member of the "Greatest Generation," she witnessed an incredible span of history and change during her lifetime. She was an avid reader and she continued to learn new things, including becoming an accomplished organ and keyboard player, a prolific quilter, and taking lessons for line dancing. She was an outstanding and amazing woman!
Connie is survived by her 3 daughters and their partners, Barbara A. Bitters of Madison, WI, Deborah E. Bitters (Randy Liptow) of Phoenix, AZ and Constance "Connie" U. (Tom) Prelwitz of Ripon, WI; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene A. Bitters; her son, David Denison Bitters; her brothers, Roland and Spencer Denison; and her sister, Shirley Wulff.
A visitation for Connie will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
A private family funeral service for Connie will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery, City of Ripon, WI. A memorial is being established in her name. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Prairie Place and the staff of Agnesian Health Care Hospice Hope for their caring assistance.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.