Constantine N. "Nick" Eleos
Fond du Lac - Constantine N. "Nick" Eleos, 88, of North Fond du Lac, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope after having a long battle with prostate cancer. He was born in Fond du Lac on September 20, 1932, the son of Nick and Eunice (Rentmeester) Eleos. Nick served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed stateside, serving two years in the infantry and another two years with the 90th Field Artillery during the war. On September 10, 1955 he married Frances Woicek at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in North Fond du Lac.
This year marked Nick and Frances's 65-year anniversary. In Nick's older years, he was able to attend the 90th Field Artillery Battalion reunions, immediately recognizing the guys he had not seen for over fifty years. He was able to travel to Washington D.C. with the Old Glory Honor Flight to see the Korean War Memorial.
Nick worked at Winnebago Dairy and then at International Paper for over thirty years. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club and EMBA. Nick enjoyed gardening, as he and Frances had a large garden. He also enjoyed the outdoors and tent camping well into his 70's with a cold beer next to the bonfire, especially at Mauthy Lake.
Survivors include his wife, Frances; son, Mark (Chris) Eleos; sister, Catherine Eleos; brother-in-law, Joseph (Mary) Woicek; niece, Ann (Eric) Larsen; two nephews, Jeff, and Michael Woicek; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and pets, Fluff and Goldie.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held with interment in Calvary Cemetery to be held at 11:45 AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with the rendering of Military Funeral Honors by American Legion Trier-Puddy Post #75. Cremation has taken place. Social distancing and the wearing of masks by those in attendance is requested by the family.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com