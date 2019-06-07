|
Craig Logterman
Waupun - Craig A. Logterman, 55, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his residence.
Craig was born May 5, 1964 in Elkhorn, WI the son of Harold and Phyllis VerHage Logterman. Craig resided in Waupun most of his life, attending school at the Pella Education Service Center in Waupun and graduated in 1985. Craig worked at Diverse Options in Ripon for over 30 years. He was active in Special Olympics since 1980 where he competed in swimming, bowling, and bocce ball. A huge highlight in his life was competing in the World Special Olympics in 1987 at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN where he received a Medal of Participation. He received numerous metals of participation through the years. On November 13, 1988 he made his profession of faith at Bethel Christian Reformed Church where he considered everyone his loving family and enjoyed visits every Sunday. The
Friendship group was very important to him.
Craig is survived by his mother, Phyllis Logterman of Waupun; a brother, Mark (Diane) Logterman of North Fond du Lac; four sisters: Marcia (Mike) Maly of Waupun, Ann (Alex) Zabel of Brandon, Karen (Steve) Smit of Ripon, and Kathy (Rick) Schwark of Waupun; and nieces and nephews.
Craig was preceded in death by his father, Harold Logterman; and a nephew, Mitchell Maly.
Funeral services for Craig Logterman will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Brower officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-6 p.m. on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorials be directed to Diverse Options in Ripon.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 7, 2019