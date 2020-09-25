Cynthia Ann Liegl



Saukville - Cynthia Ann Liegl, "Cindi", age 62, of Saukville and formerly of Grafton, peacefully passed away at home with her family at her side on Friday, September 4, 2020.



She was born on February 15, 1958 in Fond du Lac, daughter of William and Patricia Hall Ballard. On August 20, 1976, Cindi married Melvin Liegl of Oakfield.



For over 30 years, Cindi and Mel made Grafton their home. While raising her family, Cindi worked for 27 years at Fabrico of Mequon, in the shipping department.



She loved her family. She cherished time with her grandkids and family time in Door County. She really enjoyed a campfire and golf was her favorite hobby.



Cindi is survived by her devoted husband Mel, children Jason (Andrea) Liegl of Grafton, and Erica Liegl of Port Washington, grandkids Zachary, Madeline, Gabrielle and Cameron, mother Patricia Langacker, sisters Jackie (Dan) Lehman of Fond du Lac and Vickie Ballard of Franklin, her in-laws; Susan Shafer, Lavania (Hal) Draves, Richard (Shirley) Liegl and Joseph Liegl, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and her dog Parker. She was preceded in death by her father William, sister Ann Marie and her dog Rusty.



Cindi, you fought so hard to stay here, and it was so difficult to see you go, but knowing you are at peace in heaven, helps to heal our broken hearts. You will forever be remembered with love.



Private family services have been held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store