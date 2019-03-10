|
|
Cynthia Redeker
Waupun - Cynthia Redeker, 79, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at The Christian Homestead in Waupun.
Cindy was born November 21, 1939 near Alto in Fond du Lac County, the daughter of Clarence and Angeline Kemink Bruins. Cindy was a graduate of Waupun High School, class of 1957. On May 3, 1957 she married Harold Redeker in Alto. Following their marriage the couple resided in Randolph most of their married lives. Cindy worked in the office of Randolph Feed Mill which she and Harold owned. In 1994 she received her real estate license and worked in real estate through 2004. In 2006 Cindy and Harold moved to Waupun. Cindy enjoyed family outings, golfing, and wintering in Arizona. She was a member of First Reformed Church in Randolph.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Harold Redeker of Waupun; four children: Hollis Redeker of Beaver Dam, Steve (Ellyn) Redeker of Randolph, Cheryl Boer of San Tan Valley, AZ, and Robert (Wendy) Redeker of Wausau; 10 grandchildren: Clint (Aleshia) Redeker, Lee (Amber) Redeker; Sam (Caitey) Redeker, Jordan (Krystal) Redeker, Jake (Alesia) Redeker, Denny (Ruth) Schoup, Kelsey (William) Bowman, Madison Boer, Olivia Redeker, and Jackson Redeker; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Elton (Elaine) Bruins of Holland, MI, and Henry (Betty L.) Bruins of Waupun; a sister-in-law, Betty J. Bruins of rural Markesan; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Bruins; and a sister, Joyce Vande Zande.
Funeral services for Cynthia Redeker will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Reformed Church in Randolph with Rev. Al Pruis officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 10, 2019