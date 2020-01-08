|
Cynthia W. Wendt
Fond du Lac - Cynthia W. Wendt, 93, of Fond du Lac, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Woodlands Senior Park. She was born in Malone, December 15, 1926, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Halbach) Stephany. Her childhood years and schooling were in the Van Dyne area, where she met Freeland "Fritz" Wendt. He spent three years in service and on January 12, 1946 they were united in marriage at St. Mary's Church in Fond du Lac. In 1962 they purchased Wendt's Bar and she originated the recipes for the famous lake perch and potato salad, which are still being served today, and in 1964 added on the marina. It is now known as Wendt's on the Lake and Wendt's Marina. Fritz and Cynthia retired in 1978 and spent 13 winters in Texas until Fritz passed away in 1998.
Cynthia was a member of Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac and a charter member of Sturgeon for Tomorrow and Van Dyne Lioness Club. She loved to travel and was an avid hunter and fisherwoman and sturgeon spearer. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by children, Michael (Mary) Wendt of Fond du Lac, Thomas (Roxanne) Wendt of Fond du Lac, and Douglas (Renee) Wendt of Fond du Lac; son-in-law, Lawrence Klein of Fond du Lac; eighteen grandchildren, Sue (Ken) Stephani, Sheri (Ron) Preissner, Steve (Shelly) Klein, Sandy Klein, Scott (Heather) Klein, Shawn (special friend, Jill) Wendt, Ann Marie (Todd) Cross, Michael Blanck, Victoria (Noah) Krumbein, Ashley Blanck, Brian (Tara) Wendt, Keith (Stephanie) Wendt, Karina (Eric) Schraufnagel, Kristin (Ben) Pollack, Andy (Diane Baehr) Wendt, Tony (Theresa) Wendt, Jacalyn (Robert) Coleman, and Cassie (Brock) Rademann; 42 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fritz; daughter, LaDonna Klein; five sisters, Leona (William) Pierce, Dorothy (Ralph) Jahn, Monica (Immanuel) Kaiser, Anna Marie (Gordon) Schultz, and Regina (Robert) Huck; three brothers, Edwin (Olive) Stephany, Roman (Ruth) Stephany, and Francis (Nancy) Stephany.
The visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 9:00 - 10:15 AM at church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac. Entombment will follow in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020