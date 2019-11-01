|
|
Dale C. Buck
Fort Wayne, IN - Dale C. Buck, 87, formerly of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin passed away on October 29, 2019. Dale was born on September 18, 1932 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Kathyrn (Wade) Buck. Dale graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School in 1950. He spent 1952-1954 in the United States Army at Ft. Bliss, El Paso, TX. On December 22, 1956, Dale married his childhood sweetheart, Karel Menke. In 1961 he moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana where he spent the rest of his life. Dale spent his working years as a building consultant for commercial and industrial buildings. He worked until age 76, with the last 20 years working for Witwer Construction. Dale's biggest love was skiing, particularly in Colorado, which he did often with his sons, daughter-in-laws, and grandchildren. He also greatly enjoyed bicycling. A lot of time was spent traveling and vacationing with this beloved family and at times with just the grandchildren on historical tours. Dale and Karel also spent a lot of time traveling to National Parks and cruising which took them to a multitude of areas, from Hawaii and Alaska to Greenland and Iceland, along with many European Countries and Caribbean Islands. Dale was a member of the Mayflower Society, the John Alden Society, and the St. Joseph United Methodist Church. Dale is survived by his wife, Karel of 62 years; sons, Brian (Cindy) and Jack (Ellen) Buck, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jessica (Adam) Churchill, Allisun (Jacob) Bredemeyer, Quinn (Jackie) Buck and Joshua Buck; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Eleanor Bredemeyer, Roy Churchill, and Greyson Wade Buck; brother, Neal (MarJean) Buck; brother-in-law, Walter Leith; special nephew, Brett (Laura) Nanna; and Brett's children, Larissa and Seth. Also proceeding him in passing was his sisters, Marion (Walter) Leith, Arlene (Arnold) Nanna, and Jane Buck; brother-in-law, Arnold Nanna; and grandson-in-law, Nate Wine. A private family memorial service will be held at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral home. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Parkview Hospice, 1900 Carew St. #6 Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019