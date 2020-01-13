Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Dutkievic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Dutkievic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Dutkievic Obituary
Dale Dutkievic

Fond du Lac - Dale Dutkievic, 73, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.

He was born on March 3, 1946, in Fond du Lac, the son of John and Ida Rothmann Dutkievic Sr. He worked at Diverse Option, in Ripon and loved it. He loved to bike, go to Walleye Weekend in Fond du Lac, Vintage Steel Steam & Gas Engine Show in Calumetville, and enjoyed the movies with his friends from the Home.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews: Cindy Dutkievic Rossa of Hot Springs, AR, Pam (Curt) Beek of Waupun, Patty (Tad) Doerflinger of Beaver Dam, Beth (Derek) Large of Waupun, Duane Dutkievic of Farmington Hills, MI, Teresa (Steve) Samuel of Fond du Lac, Debbie Schaefer of Fond du Lac, Pete Dutkievic of Fond du Lac, Marvin Jr (Sandra) Dutkievic of Kingwood, TX, Susan Dutkievic of Ripon, Mary (Jason) Brewer of Fond du Lac, Bonnie Thibadeau of Fond du Lac, Sandy, Dick, Sherrie, Robin and sister-in-law, Judy Dutkievic of Malone.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers: Claire, Eddie, James, Marvin and John Jr.

Cremation to take place at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be conducted this spring; will let family and friends know at a later date.

Special thank you to the ICU staff, and his Group Home in Fond du Lac. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now