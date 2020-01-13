|
Dale Dutkievic
Fond du Lac - Dale Dutkievic, 73, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.
He was born on March 3, 1946, in Fond du Lac, the son of John and Ida Rothmann Dutkievic Sr. He worked at Diverse Option, in Ripon and loved it. He loved to bike, go to Walleye Weekend in Fond du Lac, Vintage Steel Steam & Gas Engine Show in Calumetville, and enjoyed the movies with his friends from the Home.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews: Cindy Dutkievic Rossa of Hot Springs, AR, Pam (Curt) Beek of Waupun, Patty (Tad) Doerflinger of Beaver Dam, Beth (Derek) Large of Waupun, Duane Dutkievic of Farmington Hills, MI, Teresa (Steve) Samuel of Fond du Lac, Debbie Schaefer of Fond du Lac, Pete Dutkievic of Fond du Lac, Marvin Jr (Sandra) Dutkievic of Kingwood, TX, Susan Dutkievic of Ripon, Mary (Jason) Brewer of Fond du Lac, Bonnie Thibadeau of Fond du Lac, Sandy, Dick, Sherrie, Robin and sister-in-law, Judy Dutkievic of Malone.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers: Claire, Eddie, James, Marvin and John Jr.
Cremation to take place at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be conducted this spring; will let family and friends know at a later date.
Special thank you to the ICU staff, and his Group Home in Fond du Lac. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020