Dale Harlan Duel
Fond du Lac - Dale Harlan Duel age 82. Born in Fond du Lac 1936 Baptized and Confirmed at Immanuel Trinity Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. Graduate Fond du Lac High School 1954. Graduate with a degree in Mathematics and Physics from Wartburg College ELCA in Waverly, Iowa 1958.
Predeceased by his parents Myrton Duel and Matie (Tidyman) Duel. Also predeceased by his siblings Ward (Madelyn) Duel, Janet Doll Chandler, Don (Pearl) Duel and Shirley (Kayo Robert) Hietala. Loved by many family and friends as a great joke teller.
A longtime resident of Chicago where he passed peacefully on August 31, 2019. Private burial.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019