Dale J. Witkowski
Fond du Lac - On March 19, 2020, we lost our dear brother, friend, neighbor, cousin, uncle, nephew and co-worker. Dale was born on February 25, 1965 in Fond du Lac, WI. He grew up in Eden and North Fond du lac and graduated from Marian College. He celebrated his 55th birthday in Egypt on a trip with one of his sisters. While in Egypt, he contracted COVID-19 and succumbed to this ugly virus at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI.
Dale was a giant shining light in our lives and in this world. Those who knew him appreciated his tremendous heart of gold and terrific sense of humor. His house was always open (and tidy) and his fridge full (and organized) for friends and family. Dale was constantly helping those in need and was a treasure to elders who could always count on him. He was the "go to guy" for so many people. Dale sure had a generous spirit.
Dale looked after his parents with the deepest of care and love.
Dale's current role was as Manager of MercNET, Product Protection and Warranty but he filled many positions during his long career at Mercury Marine. His work at Merc was very important to him and he was passionate about the company, its product and its history. Dale saw it as his duty creating a high quality workplace and finding solutions for colleague and customer issues. He was a powerful ambassador for the organization.
Dale deeply respected and appreciated those who serve our country in the military, protective services and as first responders. Like his father, he was an enthusiastic supporter and attendee at EAA. Dale was an avid airplane buff and hosted many aviators from around the country and world.
One of Dale's happy places was having a drink on his porch with friends and family while enjoying the sunset across his beloved Lake Winnebago, listening to music and swapping stories.
Although Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Carl John and Norma Louise (Scudella) Witkowski, they lived on in him, for he had his mother's compassion and his father's dry wit.
Dale is survived by his 9 siblings: David and Nancy (Sawyer), Daniel, Dian and Jerald Polly, Debra, Dennis and Nancy (Janous), Donna and Ron Martin, Dawn, Denise, and Dean and Carla (McGrath). Uncle Dale is survived by a whole "gaggle" of nieces and nephews who will miss his warmth and caring, his joking around and his wonderful little chuckle.
We would like to thank the entire staff at St. Agnes for their dedication and personal approach with Dale and family members. We were incredibly impressed with the skillful and compassionate care Dale received.
We ask you to be serious about COVID-19. Please do not panic, rather educate yourself and your family. Please do not blame or shun, rather be supportive and compassionate, especially with the people who have tested positive for this virus. We responded too slowly as a country and now we are seeing devastating effects in our country, state and community and for us, our family. Knowledge and mindful, safe practices are what is needed now.
Remember Dale as you knew him. Larger than life, a big teddy bear of a man with a gift for laughter and hugging and a caring heart that knew no limits.
SERVICE DETAILS
We are deeply saddened by the challenges of COVID-19 and the complexities it creates in gathering to celebrate Dale's life and mourn our loss. We believe an outdoor program can provide a level of safety that would not be attainable with an indoor event. However, we understand if you are not able to be with us that day.
To respect the safety and wellness of others, we are requiring the use of face masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines. To limit contact, we will not have a traditional receiving line nor serve food/beverages.
Please bring a mask, chair or blanket and umbrella (for sun or rain). Casual clothes (even shorts) are appropriate.
Sunday, August 9, 2020
Buttermilk Creek Park 700 S. Park Ave. Fond du Lac
Arrival and seating 9:30 - 10:30 am
Celebration of Life program 10:30 am
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Homefront, Fishing Has No Boundaries (FDL chapter) or Fondy Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
and the tribute wall are available.