Dale Smith
Eden - Dale G. Smith, 72, of Eden passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at home of his brother Bob. He was born on December 29, 1946 in Fond du Lac, the son of Clarence and Frieda (nee Fell) Smith. He was a 1965 graduate of Campbellsport. Dale along with his brother Bob farmed the family homestead in the Town of Eden all his life. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church. Dale was a private person; his life centered around the farm and his family. He did enjoy visiting with neighbors and other farmers and especially spending time with his nephews and niece and their children. One of Dale's other pleasures was enjoying Bob's dogs Copper and Sam.
Dale is survived by his brothers Dr. Rodney L. Smith of Hazel Green and Robert (Sharon) Smith of Eden, Godmother Eleanor Sessing, nephews and niece Corey (Kristie) Smith, Kevin (Kerry) Smith and Nichole (Brian) Berres, great nieces and nephews Madison and Ellie Smith, Caleb and Ava Smith and Hayden, Chloey and Brynn Berres, other relatives and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister-in-law Jack and Beatrice Smith.
A private family service with the Liturgy of the Word will be held on Friday, November 15th at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport.
Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Eden.
There will be a celebration of Dale's life on Friday, November 15th beginning at 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the Lunatic Lounge, 139 W. Main St. in Campbellsport. All are invited to join the family for this celebration.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Research.
The family extends a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Froedtert Hospital, Heartland Hospice and the Pavilion in Slinger.
