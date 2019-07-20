Services
Dale W. Rost Sr.


1943 - 2019
Dale W. Rost Sr. Obituary
Dale W. Rost, Sr.

Fond du Lac - Dale William Rost, Sr., 75, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on July 21, 1943, in Fond du Lac, the son of Emil and Irene Petrich Rost. He served in the United States Air Force. On October 17, 1964, he married Margaret L. Franzen in Fond du Lac. Dale worked at Wilson-Hurd Printing in Berlin. He enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Rost, his four children: Dale (friend Gina) Rost Jr., Christopher (Michelle) Rost, Steven Rost and Lynn Rost; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, three sisters: Donna (Leonard) Drolshagen, Beverly Lohry, and Darlene (Ronald) Kramer; and his nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Allan, three brothers: Daniel, Vernardt and Douglas and his brother-in-law, Harvey Lohry.

Private services will take place at Rosendale Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 20 to July 21, 2019
