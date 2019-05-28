|
Dale Winterhack
Waupun - Dale Winterhack, 78, of Waupun, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019; surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was born December 15, 1940 in Waupun to Alfred and Henriette Van Kleef Winterhack. Dale graduated from Waupun High School in 1958. On February 27, 1960 he married Darrilyn Lafler in Randolph. He served active duty in the Army National Guard. Dale worked for National Rivet in Waupun for a few years then drove truck for Spector Freight, Johnson Truck, and West Bend Transit for over 30 years. He was a life-long and active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun where he developed a love for the Lord whom he put his faith in with his decision to go to heaven. He found great joy in attending all of his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He also loved attending Waupun Warrior sporting events and listening to his son, Steve, broadcast the games. Dale was a huge Packer, Brewer, and Bucks fan, but cherished his time on the golf course with his golf buddies taking their dollar. He was a long time member of the Rock River Golf Course.
Dale is survived by his wife of 59 years, Darrilyn; son, Steve (Debra) Winterhack; daughter, Deborah (Curt) Visser; son, Randy (Bonnie) Winterhack; his 100 year old mother, Henriette Winterhack; grandchildren: Christopher (Betsy) Winterhack, Amanda (Ryan) Stueber, Derrick (Bridget) Winterhack, Holly (Luke) Marwitz, Randa (Matt) Maly, Parker (Jordan Shaw) Winterhack, Andrew (Trisha) Visser, and Collin (girlfriend Rachel) Visser; 11 great-grandchildren, Ryston, Ryker, Henry, Sam, John, Harlow, Piper, Emerson, Scarlett, Baby Visser, Weston, and Ellison; sisters: Judy (Jim) Hurst and Lorna (Larry) Patrouille; brother, Ron (Sherrie) Winterhack; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Winterhack.
Funeral services for Dale Winterhack will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound cemetery in Waupun where American Legion Post 210 of Waupun will perform military honors. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 28, 2019