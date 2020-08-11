Daniel A. "Dan" Freiberg
Burlington - Daniel A. "Dan" Freiberg, 58, formerly of Fond du Lac and a current resident of Burlington, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 due to a brain tumor at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was born in Fond du Lac on October 10, 1961 to Clifford, Sr., and Selma (Bowers) Freiberg.
Following high school, Dan graduated with a B.S. in Industrial Technology from the University of Wisconsin - Stout. He worked as a mechanical designer in the manufacturing industry and was involved in various projects throughout his career.
Survivors include three siblings, Cliff Freiberg, Jr., Dennis (Annette) Freiberg and Sandy (Melvin) Ver Haagh; a niece, Lisa (Matt); and two nephews, Brian (Suzanne) and Aaron (Kelly). He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford, Sr., and Selma; a brother, Richard Freiberg; and a nephew, Keith Freiberg.
A private family service will be held, with burial in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery to follow. Cremation has taken place.
