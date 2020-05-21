|
Daniel A. Grahl
Eden - Daniel A. Grahl, 83, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home in Eden.
He was born on April 5, 1937, in Eden, the son of John P. and Margaret G. Pfeiffer Grahl. On July 27, 1955, he entered the military where he served two years. On October 18, 1975, he married Karen R. Marten of Milwaukee. They have three children and nine grandchildren together.
Dan loved being a partner with his brother Phil in their dairy operation, J.P. Grahl Farms Inc. He found joy and satisfaction in caring for both the cattle and the land. With the farm came a trucking business and later on the development of a subdivision. He loved working with people in all his business adventures. Sundays were special days as he looked forward to lunches with his brother, Tim and family to discuss politics! Dan's love for working with others kept him very active in his community. He served as the Village of Eden president for 26 years, member of the Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years, along with serving as a member of the Campbellsport School Board and a deacon at his church, Celebration Assembly.
Dan enjoyed his daily routines. Each and every morning he'd look forward to getting a cup of coffee and donut from the ladies at the gas station, before heading to the farm. Throughout life, he made a lot of friends. He never shyed away from including family and friends in whatever he was doing. If you showed interest, Dan would get you involved. Although Dan was very busy, he treasured his family and home dearly. Dan was proud of where he came from, the family he had, and where he was going.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Grahl, his children: David (Tara) Grahl and their children, Austin, Remick and Savannah; Carolyn (Godfrey) Onwunili and their children, Joshua and Hannah; and Mark (Laura) Grahl and their children, Wesley, Levi, Claire and Reagan; his brothers: Phillip (Sigrid) Grahl and Timothy (Annette) Grahl; and many other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his nephew, Wayne Grahl.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM and again on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at Lighthouse Christian Church, 401 South National Avenue, Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Lighthouse Christian Church. Burial to follow at Empire Cemetery.
Memorials in Dan's name to Celebration Assembly, 825 Fond du Lac Avenue, Fond du Lac, or Serve Ghana http://www.serveghanainc.org/
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 21 to May 24, 2020