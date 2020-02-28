|
|
Daniel Birkhauser
On Tuesday February 11, 2020, Daniel Lee Birkhauser of Haymarket, Virginia, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 71. He died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, after bravely fighting pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.
Dan was born September 22, 1948 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He was the fourth of seven children born to Frovin and Bernice Birkhauser. He grew up in Fond du Lac, with his brothers Robert, David, and John, and his sisters Sandi, Mary Beth, and Suzanne. He married Catharine Culver of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on August 20, 1972. They raised their two children, Emily and Eric, in Albany, New York and Indianapolis, Indiana.
Dan built a successful business, Indiana Financial Systems, and was a well regarded and valued member of the local business community in Indianapolis. Dan had a passion for golf, a love of fast cars, and a deep devotion to his family and friends. He was known for his kindness, generosity, and easy humor.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Frovin and Bernice Birkhauser. He is survived by his wife Catharine, his daughter and son-in-law Emily and Stephen Terrell and their children Henry and Alice, and his son and daughter-in-law Eric and Therese and their children Anica and Blake.
A celebration of Dan's life was held on Sunday February 16, 2020 at Greenwich Presbyterian Church, 15305 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville, Virginia, beginning at 2:30 pm. A reception for family and friends was at 4:00 pm at the Regency at Dominion Valley, 15351 Championship Drive, Haymarket, Virginia.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020