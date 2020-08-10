Daniel Braun
Eden - Daniel G. Braun "Dapper Dan", 73, of Eden, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. Dan was born on November 17, 1946 in Fond du Lac, the son of the late Jerome and Lylah Braun (nee Guell). He graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1964. He proudly served in Korea for the U. S. Army from 1964 until 1966 and after returning home, Dan worked and drove dump truck for Joe Baumhardt in Eden, which is where he earned the nickname "Dapper Dan". Since his first truck was a small five-yard dump truck, people would say "here comes Dapper Dan, the five-yard man". He worked 39 years for Baumhardt trucking and retired in 2008. While still trucking, Dan started a business called Decorative Trim Free Edging. Working tirelessly to fill all of the orders coming in, his business grew exponentially very quickly. Mixing, pouring, filling molds, stripping molds until well after dark was routine. To this day, his Decorative Trim Free Edging can still be seen at houses throughout the greater Fond du Lac area. Dan was also a proud member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church.
For many years, Dan also shot pool league in the county pool league out of Eden. After retiring, Dan would annually "Snowbird" to Arizona to spend the winters with his extended family where he made many additional relationships. His passion later in life was breakfast. Routinely frequenting Eden Café and Faros Restaurant. What he most looked forward to was getting together with his Faros breakfast group: Bud and Bonnie, Big Bob, Harriet, Doreen, Abigail, Melvin, Betty, and Dan's special buddy, Blind Joe. The wait staff at Faros, especially his favorite, Rita, always made Dan feel special and important. This went further with him than anyone will ever know. When not out for breakfast, Dan was out at his country place keeping the birds fat and happy. The colorful variety of birds that resided out at his place were absolutely impressive. He made a concerted effort to also eliminate the "unwanted visitors" in his feeders. It can be said with 100% conviction, that anything that wasn't colorful or if they sported four legs, they enjoyed their last meal under Dan's feeder.
Although he was truly a generous soul, Dan was a terrible "tipper" and when he was out at a restaurant, he would be ribbed for it constantly. However, if anyone ever needed assistance, he would be the first one to open his wallet for them. He contributed to countless charities and organizations in the area. Furthermore, anyone who ever took their time to come out and help Dan was so greatly appreciated and remembered.
Most of all, Dan was a fantastic uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. When you used the term "uncle" he'd be what you envision. Uncle Dan will be sorely and deeply missed by family and many in the community.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Miranda (Craig) Amerling and their children, Mason and Reid of Kewaskum; brothers, Jim (Pat) Braun of Eden and Jack (Carol) Braun of Gilbert, AZ; nephew, Rick Braun and his children Jace and Alyssa of North Fond du Lac; niece, Shontell (Michael) Edwards and their children, McKenzie, Kyler, and Caden of Orlando, FL and niece, Melissa (Shawn) Johnson and their children, Sawyer, of Mesa, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jerome and Lylah Braun.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 Co Rd B, Eden, WI 53019. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Eden.
Dan's family will greet relatives and friends at church on Friday from 11:00 am until the beginning of Mass.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
