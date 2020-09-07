1/1
Daniel Bruce "Jorgy" Jorgensen
1951 - 2020
Daniel "Jorgy" Bruce Jorgensen

Ripon - Daniel "Jorgy" Bruce Jorgensen, age 69, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Ripon Medical Center.

Dan was born May 21, 1951 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the son of Robert and Eunice (Nelson) Jorgensen. He graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac, WI and married Barbara Youell in Kohler, WI. Dan worked for many years as a tree trimmer for Alliant Energy. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, with a particular love for walleye fishing. Dan was very involved at the Ripon Rifle and Pistol Club, where he enjoyed trap shooting with his children. Dan and Barb loved to spend time with family and friends at their farm in Adams County.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jorgensen of Ripon; son, Daniel (Dorcas) Jorgensen of Appleton, WI; daughter, Nicole (Gerald) Wheaton of Ripon; step-children, Yancy (Lexi) Kimball and Melissa Kimball both of Ripon; 8 grandchildren; and brother, David Jorgensen (special friend Cindy) of Fond du Lac, WI. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eunice Jorgensen.

A visitation for Dan will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.

A memorial service for Dan will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, with Mother Ezgi Perkins officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at West Arkdale Cemetery, Adams County, WI. A memorial is being established in his name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
