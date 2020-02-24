Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Reimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel C. "Danny" Reimer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel C. "Danny" Reimer Obituary
Daniel "Danny" C. Reimer

Menasha - Daniel "Danny" C. Reimer, 70, of Menasha, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

He was born in Sheboygan on March 13, 1949, the son of Daniel C. and Alice M. Tadych Reimer. On May 22, 1971, he married Christine Lacy in Sheboygan and they had two children. Then on November 27, 1987, he married Darlene D. Krug at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church. Darlene preceded him in death on July 26, 2012.

Dan was a graduate of Sheboygan North High School, Class of 1967. He was a welder sprinkler fitter for various contractors, retiring from U.S. Fire. Dan enjoyed camping, motorcycles, grilling and playing guitar in church men's group and spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his two children: Renee (Andy Schelk) Reimer of Howards Grove and Daniel C. (Macarey) Reimer of Fitchburg; his step-daughter, Jackie (Ed) Braatz of Eden, two step-sons: Ken (Kim) Krug of Fond du Lac and Bob (Erin) Krug of Milwaukee, ten grandchildren, his sister Diane (Dave) Krueger of Neenah and his nieces.

He is also preceded in death by his parents.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11:00 - 1:00 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated in Dan's name.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now