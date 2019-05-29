Daniel C. Wagner



Fond du Lac - Daniel Clifford Wagner, 73, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on May 25, 2019, in Van Dyne following a courageous 8 year battle with lung cancer. Daniel was born in Fond du Lac to Clifford and Mildred (Kober)Wagner on November 10, 1945. On June 22, 1973, he married Anne Sonnentag in Fond du Lac.



Dan served in the United States Army from 1963-1966, serving in the Vietnam War. He retired from Canadian National (Wisconsin Central) Railroad in 2006 and had previously worked for Chicago Northwestern Railroad. Throughout his railroad career, Dan also owned and operated his own construction business.



Dan loved building things, working on anything mechanical and had wonderful knack for problem solving. He was a brilliant, hard working man who was always willing to help others. Dan also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, always willing to teach them something new, take them for "pug" rides or build a big bonfire. Dan lived to be larger than life and always enjoyed a new challenge.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother Clifford and Mildred Wagner, his brothers Donald "Bud" and Arthur "Bill" Wagner, and sister-in-law Dianne Wagner.



Dan is survived by his wife Anne Wagner of Van Dyne, WI; two sons, Eric Wagner of Colorado, Jedediah Wagner of Van Dyne, WI; two daughters, Nicole (John) Richardson of Topeka, KS, Kerri Wagner; and special nephew, Gregory Wagner of Richmond, KY; four grandchildren Kayla, Andrew, Veronika (Thomas) and Joshua; and one great-grandson Ashton; his siblings, Alice Rasmussen, Mary Lou Lavrenz, Charles (Kathy) Wagner, Pete (Patti) Wagner, and Sue (Bob) McCredie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held in Daniel's honor on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 12 noon until 3:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home in Fond du Lac, WI for family and friends. A private family viewing was held and cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.



Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com