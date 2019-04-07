Daniel D. Zoch



Fond du Lac - Daniel "Dano" D. Zoch, 64, of Fond du Lac, died on Friday, April 5, 2019, at his residence.



He was born on January 25, 1955, in Fond du Lac, the son of Wesley W. and Joan E. Ford Zoch. He was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich, Class of 1973. On June 7, 1975, he married Vicki L. Ellis at Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. Daniel loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Milwaukee Brewers. He also enjoyed watching March Madness. His greatest joy was his two grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Vicki Zoch of Fond du Lac, his children: Lukas L. (Andrea "Annie") Casavant-Zoch and their daughter Karalyn of Lamartine, Courtnay (Special friend DeNiro) Zoch of Fond du Lac and Staci (Special friend Dustin) Zoch and their son Asher of Waupun; two sisters: Peggy (Wilbert) Wilson of Wausaukee and Susan (Keith) Olson of Crivitz; two brothers: Jeffrey (Pat) Zoch and Nathan (Lori Ann) Zoch both of North Fond du Lac; his father-in-law, Robert F. Ellis of Fond du Lac, sister-in-law, Christine (Bill) Huizenga, brother-in-law, Robert L. Ellis of Fond du Lac, many nieces and nephews, and his two long time best friends, James Race Sr. of Howards Grove and Jimmy DeLeon of Fond du Lac.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law Violet Ellis, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 260 Vincent Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, with Rev. Phillip Enderle officiating. Cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. The family would like to thank the staff at Agnesian Hospice who cared for Daniel, especially Kari, Carrie, Brenda and Clarissa.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019