Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Daniel Dutzle


1929 - 2019
Daniel Dutzle Obituary
Daniel Dutzle

Beaver Dam - Daniel Henry Dutzle Jr. joined his wife Betty Ann in eternal peace on Friday November 29, 2019.

He was born May 3, 1929 in Jump River, Wisconsin to parents Daniel H Dutzle Sr

and Lydia (Robingson) Dutzle. On March 12, 1949 Daniel married Betty Ann Friese in Clark County, Owen Wisconsin. He was employed at Mayville Metal & Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Daniel served in World War II as a United States Army Paratrooper from October 18, 1946 to March 18, 1948. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Montello for Twenty years. Dan enjoyed bowling,fishing, and campling with his family. After retiring he had a saw sharpening business and did woodworking ,making yard ornaments for family and friends.

Dan is survived by six children: Donna(Dale) Palmer, Barbara Dutzle, Mary(Richard) Sauer, Diane Dutzle, Cheryl(Jay) McMillin, Larry (Kerry) Dutzle. Eleven grandchildren Keith(Stacey) Reinhard, Daniel Palmer, David Leivick, Jennifer Steger, Jason Miller, Travis Miller, Micah(Dusty)Sauer, Nikki Justman, Ryan Justman, Sarah(Sal) Ruiz and Riley (Efrain) Guardiola. Three sisters Cora Wahl, Adeline Cannon, and Lorna Torchia, two brothers Roger (Pat) Dutzle and Lauren(Joan) Dutzle,

He was preceded in death by : his wife Betty Ann, daughter Linda Lou, Parents Daniel and Lydia, sisters Rose Dusso, Betty Frane and brother Emanuel Dutzle.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday December 3,2019 from 11:00a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 606 Forest Ave, Fond du Lac

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Fond du Lac. Rev: Jmes Borgwardt officiating. Cremation will follow the services with inurnment at Juneau City Cemetery, Juneau Wisconsin.

Kurki-MachFuneral chapel & Crematory is serving the family,

www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
