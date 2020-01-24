|
Daniel E. Rohde
North Fond du Lac - Daniel E. Rohde, 65, of North Fond du Lac died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home. Daniel was born on September 19, 1954 in Fond du Lac, the son of Elwin and Donna Rohde. On March 30, 1986 he married Jarelyn Jacobitz in Fond du Lac. He worked as an independent truck driver for over 30 years and started out with Bob Willis and later worked for Ronny Kunders of North Fond du Lac. Daniel had a love for fixing cars, going to cars shows, playing the guitar, drawing and loved airplanes, especially going to the EAA.
He is survived by his wife, Jarelyn; two children, Ryan (Ashley) Rohde and Rose (John) Tyner; four grandchildren, Alex, Morgan, Johnny, and Conner; three sisters, Lisa Olschewske, Darlene Fredisdorf and Diana (Nitty) Nuezle of Iowa; and a brother, Richard (Karen) Rohde. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John (Shirley) McDermott; sister, Dawn Rohde; aunt, Mable Ziegler; and a dear friend, Shirley Krie.
The visitation will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Cemetery.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020