Daniel Edward Vogds "Big D"
Slinger - Daniel Edward Vogds "Big D", age 71 of Slinger, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his cabin in Montello, WI.
Dan was born on October 6, 1948 to Barney and Jane (nee Finnerty) Vogds. He was united in marriage to Carol J. Schatschneider at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac, WI.
Dan lived on Big Cedar Lake for most of his life where he enjoyed entertaining on his pontoon boat. He valued his time with family and friends at his cabin in Montello, North Dakota and his favorite hunting spot in Oregon. He modeled his passions in life as a mentor for his sons and grandsons through hunting and the outdoors. Dan also spent endless hours as the lineman football coach at Slinger High School and alongside his son coaching at Homestead High School.
He is survived by his loving wife Carol; children, Weston (Brenda) Vogds, Derek (Amber) Vogds, and Tyler (Michelle) Vogds all of Slinger; grandchildren Braeden, Sullivan, Sawyer, and Jace, brothers and sister, Steve (Mary) Vogds, Julie (Michael) Zacherl and Tom (Terri) Vogds, He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial Mass for Dan will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington Street Slinger, WI 53086) with Very Rev. Fr. Richard Stoffel officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 11:00 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.
In lieu flowers, memorials will be donated to the Hunt of a Lifetime.
In lieu flowers, memorials will be donated to the Hunt of a Lifetime.
