of rural Fond du Lac - On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Dan Loehr of rural Fond du Lac passed away at home with his loving family at his side.
Dan was born on November 19, 1967 to Rosemary (Birschbach) Loehr and the late Norman Loehr.
He graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1986. On June 1, 2001, he married Grace Becker at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. They celebrated 19 years of marriage two days prior to his passing.
Dan worked on the Loehr family farm and previously worked at North Central Construction. He took great pride in his building projects, especially the family rec center. Dan was an avid sports fan; he enjoyed playing and watching sports and coaching his kids' basketball teams. He loved playing cards, hunting, and spending time with his family.
Dan was diagnosed with melanoma in 2017. He battled his disease with courage and the unwavering love and support of his wife, Grace, and his family. He always believed he would beat cancer and it never slowed him down. Despite his health challenges, he was able to attend his daughter, Calla's, international skating events in Austria, Croatia, and Sweden. During these travels, he also had the opportunity to visit some family friends in Germany.
In the past three weeks, he was blessed to celebrate his oldest daughter, Sonja's, marriage to Cody Lemke and celebrate his second daughter, Calla's graduation from Campbellsport High School. Dan shared a special bond with his son, Brady, connecting through sports, including shooting hoops at the family rec center in recent weeks.
Dan is survived by his wife, Grace; his three children, Sonja (Cody) Lemke of Plymouth, Calla and Brady Loehr; his mom, Rosemary Loehr; his 10 siblings, Pat Loehr of Mount Calvary, Joan (Steve) Gothard of Sun Prairie, Marlene (Steve) Roltgen of Mount Calvary, Linda (Jim) Hubbell of Sussex, Tom (Nancy) Loehr of Mount Calvary, Karen (Mark) Albert of Fond du Lac, Bob (Cathy) Loehr of Kewaskum, Joe (Gina) Loehr of Mount Calvary, Mark (Tina) Loehr of Mount Calvary, and Kris (Christopher) Wells of St. Cloud; his mother-in-law, Laurene Becker of Campbellsport; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerald (Sharon) Becker of Campbellsport, Corrie Preston of Malone, Arnold Becker of Platteville, Dan Becker of Fond du Lac, Angela (Stephen) Galleske of West Bend, and Steven (Jessica) Becker of Deltona, FL. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceding him in death were his dad, Norman Loehr and his father-in-law, John Becker.
Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Dotyville.
Visitation: Dan's visitation will be held outdoors at the Loehr family homestead, N6174 Banner Road, Mt. Calvary, WI 53057 on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Please dress casually and wear appropriate footwear for walking in a recently harvested hay field. Please note access to the Loehr farm has to be taken via Pit Road to Old Town Hall Road. Banner Road at State Highway 23 is closed due to road construction.
Dan's family would like to express a sincere thank you to the Campbellsport High School staff and administration for initiating and delivering a special graduation ceremony for Calla at their home, allowing Dan to share in her milestone. The family would also like to thank Larry and Joanne from Agnesian Hospice Hope for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in his name for Campbellsport High School Athletics and the Fond du Lac County 4-H. Please direct donations to Dan's sister, Linda Hubbell, W220N5325 Town Line Road, Sussex, WI 53089
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
