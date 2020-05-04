Resources
Daniel Isadore Endries

Daniel Isadore Endries Obituary
Daniel Isadore Endries

Lake Elmo - Daniel Isadore Endries, 73, of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, died peacefully on May 1, 2020.

Dan was born on July 31, 1946 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to Gerhard (Gary) Endries and Rita (Krebsbach) Endries

Dan was a 1964 graduate of St. Mary's Springs Academy

He is survived by a son Ansel Endries of San Diego CA, daughter Emily (Ian) Thompson of Oakland CA and stepson Travis Finch of Austin TX. He is also survived by grandchildren Atticus and Nia Finch and sisters Karen (Robert) Murray, Patricia (Thomas) Gauthier, both of Fond du Lac WI. He is additionally survived by nephew and nieces Christopher (Jordana) Murray, Erin (Benjamin) Bares and Cassandra Gauthier, and Aunt Rose Roehrig.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Rita as well and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Dan was a dealer of antiques and restorer by trade. He enjoyed many artistic pursuits like restoring and constructing stained glass windows and lamp shades.

He was an animal lover and enjoyed doting on his rescue cat Deedee.

He will be dearly missed by friends, especially Lonnie and Robert Behnke of Fond du Lac, whose lifelong friendship never waivered.

The family would like to thank several neighbors and friends who looked after him including Dana Jerdee, Jason Needham, Jeremy Sterbenk, and Mark Cangemi, all of Minnesota.

A small memorial will take place in Minnesota when it is safe to travel.

If you choose, because of Dan's love of rescue, please make any memorial donations to your local animal shelter in Dan's name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 4 to May 6, 2020
