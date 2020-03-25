|
Daniel J. Gallitz
Fond du Lac - Daniel John Gallitz, age 63, from the township of Lamartine, is now at peace. He passed away on Friday, March 20th at Aurora Hospital in Oshkosh.
Born on May 15, 1956, son of John and Rita O. (Schneider) Gallitz. He graduated from St. Mary's Springs High School in 1975. He was a lifelong member of Our Risen Savior Catholic Church in Woodhull. He was also a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a past member of the Eagle's Club of FdL.
Survivors include his loving mother, Rita, his sisters Marlene (Jeffrey) Stenz, Barbara (Gary) Schaub, and Nancy (Brad) Bloch. His brothers Stanley, Alan, James and Timothy (Mary). Godchildren, Julie (Barefoot) Sheff, Lisa Gallitz, Misty Gallitz, Emily Bloch and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Also remembered by his best friends John Brahm and Ken Stam.
Preceded in death by his father, John J. Gallitz (2015), sisters, Linda J. Kirst (2018) and Jean M. Gallitz (1979). Grandparents Alphonse and Marceline (Stommel) Gallitz and Emmauel and Pauline (Casper) Schneider.
Daniel will always be remembered as a kind and gentle soul forever in the hearts of family and friends.
The family is under the care of Kurki Funeral Chapel, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. A celebration of Daniel's life will occur at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020