|
|
Daniel J. Krug
Fond du Lac - Daniel J. Krug, 93, of Fond du Lac, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, a great son to his parents, and kind brother to his sisters, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born September 23, 1925, the son of Walter and Eleanora Guelig Krug. He graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School. He was a loyal servant to his country during WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy. On May 6, 1950 he married Anna M. Freismuth at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. He was a hard worker and a dedicated employee working as a maintenance mechanic for Rueping Leather until his retirement in 1985. Daniel was a talented woodworker, painter, handyman, auto body technician, mechanic, plumber…pretty much good at everything.
Our dad was a wonderful teacher. He taught us actions speak louder than words, to be humble and kind, not to be a complainer, and he always saw the glass half full. He taught us to be grateful for all we have and to give to those who had less. He showed us what a great sense of humor is and how laughter is the best medicine. He put the "sweet" in sweet tooth. He taught us about what faith and prayer can do in our lives and was a faithful servant to his country and our Lord. Dad's famous words were "It's a great life if you don't weaken".
He is survived by eleven children, Cathy (Jim) Schroeder, John (Nina) Krug, Barb (Jim) Rickmeyer, Lynn (Pat) Fox, Linda Gustavus, Mary (Bill) Draheim, Paula (Bob) LaVigne, Betty (Terry) Fritch, Ann Krug, Patty (Dan) Waas, and Jan (Mike) Streetar; grandchildren, Megan (Alex) Bielinski, Mike (Amy) Schroeder, Jill (Greg) Staerzl, Matt (Robin) Schroeder, Julie Schroeder, Andrew Krug, Ellise (Brady) Tallard, Tom (Greta) Rickmeyer, Bobby (Danielle) Rickmeyer, Jenny (Chris) Rodrigo, Amy (Matt) Zoschke, Jacob (Tara) LaVigne, Jeremy (Kate) LaVigne, Rachel (Tom) Mielke, Sarah Abhold, Luke Waas, Ally Waas, and Sam Streetar; great grandchildren, Emily and Evan Schroeder, Samuel Staerzl, Rylee Schroeder, Inga Rickmeyer, Olivia Rodrigo, Jonah, Ian, and Micah Zoschke, Kate and Zoe Mielke; one sister, Rosemary O'Hearn; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anna; son, Danny Krug; sister, Delores Chimielski; brothers and sister-in-law.
The visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday at church. Military honors will be conducted, and cremation will follow the traditional services.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019